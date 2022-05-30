Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SOUTHERN MO BANCORP, INC. is a bank holding company. “

Get Southern Missouri Bancorp alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Southern Missouri Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

SMBC opened at $46.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $428.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 12 month low of $39.75 and a 12 month high of $61.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.81.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $30.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.42 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 36.05%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southern Missouri Bancorp will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

In other news, CEO Greg A. Steffens acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.47 per share, with a total value of $42,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 215,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,153,686.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Tooley acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.38 per share, for a total transaction of $190,710.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,699 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 89,518 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,670,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 5.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,053 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,913 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 52.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers business banking, business financing, and business services. It also provides personal banking services, which include online and mobile banking, checking and savings, mortgage and refinance, and loans and credit services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southern Missouri Bancorp (SMBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.