S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. reduced its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

SPGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on S&P Global from $515.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $467.57.

S&P Global stock traded up $8.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $360.64. 107,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,383,086. The company has a market capitalization of $122.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $377.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $411.57. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $322.20 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total transaction of $647,902.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total value of $1,068,660.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,567 shares of company stock worth $5,914,500 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile (Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.