SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $99,355.00

SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. SparkPoint Fuel has a market capitalization of $84,968.39 and approximately $99,355.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 402.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11,952.51 or 0.39471408 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003300 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.88 or 0.00485051 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00033786 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008614 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint . SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Trading

