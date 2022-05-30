Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) Hits Market Cap of $5.16 Million

Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. One Spartan Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0478 or 0.00000158 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Spartan Protocol has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar. Spartan Protocol has a total market cap of $5.16 million and $274,827.00 worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Spartan Protocol alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 402.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,952.51 or 0.39471408 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003300 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.88 or 0.00485051 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00033786 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008614 BTC.

Spartan Protocol Coin Profile

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 107,204,060 coins and its circulating supply is 107,994,800 coins. Spartan Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@spartanprotocol . Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol . Spartan Protocol’s official website is spartanprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

Spartan Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spartan Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spartan Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spartan Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spartan Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spartan Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.