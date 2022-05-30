SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Stock Holdings Raised by Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 413,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,434 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 11.3% of Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $987,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,520,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,503,000 after acquiring an additional 6,594 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,290,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,130,000 after acquiring an additional 266,782 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 73.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 244,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,319,000 after acquiring an additional 103,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 106,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,357,000 after acquiring an additional 7,137 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.86. The company had a trading volume of 140,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,190,715. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.18. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $56.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.