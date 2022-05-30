SPINDLE (SPD) Hits Market Cap of $194,577.31

SPINDLE (SPD) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. In the last week, SPINDLE has traded 30.4% higher against the dollar. SPINDLE has a market capitalization of $194,577.31 and $558.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SPINDLE coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SPINDLE alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,650.51 or 1.00099288 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00033961 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.72 or 0.00201521 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00086368 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00120997 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.79 or 0.00211233 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00005418 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003644 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00033195 BTC.

About SPINDLE

SPINDLE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,050,576,097 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SPINDLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SPINDLE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.