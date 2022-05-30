Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,122,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329,723 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 3.92% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $177,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 204,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,826,000 after purchasing an additional 111,389 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the third quarter worth about $562,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, Redwood Capital Management LLC increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 60.3% during the third quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 1,664,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,536,000 after purchasing an additional 626,157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPR stock opened at $32.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.29. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $53.31.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 51.61% and a negative net margin of 9.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.22) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.99%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SPR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.58.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

