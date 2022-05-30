Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target Cut to $125.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Splunk from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Splunk from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $152.00 to $138.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $145.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $108.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Splunk has a one year low of $84.63 and a one year high of $176.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 1.32.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.42. Splunk had a negative net margin of 41.20% and a negative return on equity of 169.00%. The firm had revenue of $674.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.84) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $48,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $178,253.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,491 shares of company stock worth $295,240. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Splunk by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,889,961 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,172,527,000 after buying an additional 320,910 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Splunk by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $855,038,000 after purchasing an additional 628,288 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at about $535,507,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Splunk by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,383,407 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $507,248,000 after purchasing an additional 204,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Splunk by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,420,664 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $395,839,000 after purchasing an additional 838,240 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

