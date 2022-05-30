Sportsman’s Warehouse (SPWH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Sportsman’s Warehouse has set its Q1 2022 guidance at $-0.010-$0.010 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $(0.01)-0.01 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $416.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.78 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect Sportsman’s Warehouse to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

NASDAQ SPWH opened at $9.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day moving average of $11.59. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $18.05. The company has a market cap of $420.81 million, a PE ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPWH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,052,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,020,000 after purchasing an additional 111,819 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 61.8% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,589,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,687,000 after purchasing an additional 989,565 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,087,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,316,000 after purchasing an additional 42,278 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 50.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,666,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,618,000 after purchasing an additional 559,150 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 28.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,530,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,361,000 after purchasing an additional 338,566 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.60.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.