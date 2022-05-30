State Street Corp Acquires 107,970 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,011,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,970 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,682,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIIB. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Biogen by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 798,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,679,000 after acquiring an additional 158,854 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Biogen by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 467,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,252,000 after acquiring an additional 157,145 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 259.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 199,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,823,000 after buying an additional 143,819 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,131,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $271,365,000 after buying an additional 140,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 385.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 176,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,930,000 after buying an additional 140,104 shares during the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $206.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.16 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Biogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Biogen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $227.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $258.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $219.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $375.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.47.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

