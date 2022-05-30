State Street Corp Boosts Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

State Street Corp lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,455,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,510 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 4.66% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $1,620,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total value of $2,979,467.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WST shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

WST opened at $321.21 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $353.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $389.86. The company has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.17. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $288.12 and a 52 week high of $475.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.92 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 23.76%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

