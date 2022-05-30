State Street Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,781,701 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,649 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.46% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $1,225,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.7% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 1,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Shares of MLM stock opened at $349.45 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $359.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $387.47. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $316.73 and a 52 week high of $446.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.79.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $396.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $444.40.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile (Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.