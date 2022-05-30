State Street Corp Buys 154,906 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,291,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,906 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.05% of Church & Dwight worth $1,259,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.4% during the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHD. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.79.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $90.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.42. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.76 and a 1 year high of $105.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.23.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 15.46%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 32.21%.

In other news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $685,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,498.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight (Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.