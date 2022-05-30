State Street Corp Has $1.30 Billion Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,183,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,557 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 4.09% of Zebra Technologies worth $1,299,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 1,316.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZBRA stock opened at $343.53 on Monday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $309.00 and a twelve month high of $615.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $379.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $468.47.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.83 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZBRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $530.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.71.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

