State Street Corp Has $1.37 Billion Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,295,593 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,786 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,366,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AMETEK by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,098,000 after buying an additional 33,825 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AMETEK by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in AMETEK by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in AMETEK by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AME shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.60.

AME opened at $122.46 on Monday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.37 and a 52-week high of $148.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.64.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.64%.

AMETEK declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, May 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $688,189.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $81,813.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

