State Street Corp Has $1.57 Billion Stock Holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

State Street Corp raised its stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,937,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,670,865 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 6.29% of Duke Realty worth $1,571,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 267,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,822,000 after purchasing an additional 6,862 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 63,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,481,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Duke Realty by 336.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 35,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,539,000 after purchasing an additional 32,903 shares during the period. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DRE opened at $53.42 on Monday. Duke Realty Co. has a one year low of $46.18 and a one year high of $66.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.73.

Duke Realty ( NYSE:DRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $275.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.97 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 93.39% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.64%.

DRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial upgraded Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Duke Realty from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.60.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

