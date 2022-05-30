State Street Corp Purchases 3,157,362 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,484,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,157,362 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.06% of Baker Hughes worth $1,479,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 56,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 11,376 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 203,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,896,000 after buying an additional 14,060 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 225,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after buying an additional 19,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 100,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 11,196 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Baker Hughes news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at $135,435,455.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $196,360.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,648.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,159,823 shares of company stock valued at $2,485,953,921. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BKR opened at $37.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.67 and a beta of 1.52. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $19.23 and a 12-month high of $39.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.92.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 218.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BKR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.18.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

