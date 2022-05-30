State Street Corp Sells 14,862 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

State Street Corp lowered its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,676,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,862 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 5.77% of KeyCorp worth $1,241,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 141.6% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 83.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $19.82 on Monday. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $17.90 and a twelve month high of $27.17. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.60 and a 200-day moving average of $23.02.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 31.30%. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $122,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on KEY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.69.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

