Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 1,303 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 262.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 602 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 2,966 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

CRL traded up $14.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $244.41. 11,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,420. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.20 and a 12-month high of $460.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $913.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.64 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 11.64%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CRL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Stephens began coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $377.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.69.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, Director George Massaro sold 178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.96, for a total transaction of $41,110.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,199.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International (Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.