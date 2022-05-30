Stephens Inc. AR Decreases Stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in New York Times were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 800.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of New York Times during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of New York Times during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of New York Times during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of New York Times during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NYT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New York Times in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New York Times from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th.

NYSE NYT traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,742. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.94. The New York Times Company has a 52 week low of $31.68 and a 52 week high of $56.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 0.89.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. New York Times had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $537.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. New York Times’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Times announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

