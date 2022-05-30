Stephens Inc. AR Has $783,000 Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,127 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Camden Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Invst LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 12,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYF stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,948,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $52.49. The company has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.66.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 29.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.94%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.80 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.26.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

