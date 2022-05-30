Stephens Inc. AR Increases Stock Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert V. Baumgartner acquired 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $352.55 per share, for a total transaction of $105,765.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,562,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH traded up $21.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $386.56. 7,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,607. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $335.02 and a 12 month high of $543.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $399.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $424.15.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $290.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.27 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 20.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.36%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TECH. StockNews.com began coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $488.43.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

