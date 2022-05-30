Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 262.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 101,763 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,396,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,584,000 after purchasing an additional 207,128 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 1,690.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 218,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,582,000 after purchasing an additional 206,212 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 186.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CUBE shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on CubeSmart from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James upgraded CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CubeSmart from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CubeSmart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.43.

NYSE CUBE traded up $1.56 on Monday, hitting $45.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,511. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $40.31 and a 52-week high of $57.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.23, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.49.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $238.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.13 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 163.81%.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

