Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,624 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WST shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total transaction of $2,979,467.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

WST stock traded up $15.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $321.21. The stock had a trading volume of 17,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,221. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $288.12 and a 1-year high of $475.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $353.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $389.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.17.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile (Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.