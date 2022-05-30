Stephens Inc. AR Sells 598 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,187 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 214.6% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 973.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Melissa H. Anderson bought 500 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $191.46 per share, for a total transaction of $95,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,730. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VMC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.93.

Shares of VMC stock traded up $5.43 on Monday, hitting $169.71. The stock had a trading volume of 12,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,197. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.12. The company has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.70. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $156.53 and a one year high of $213.65.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

