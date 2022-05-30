Stephens Inc. AR Sells 904 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 221.7% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

BXP stock traded up $3.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $112.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,842. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.49 and a 1 year high of $133.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.88. The stock has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.24. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.32%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BXP. StockNews.com began coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Boston Properties from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.91.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

