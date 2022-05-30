Stephens Inc. AR Trims Stock Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,932 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 17,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,248 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,704,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,830,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,710 shares in the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FRC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on First Republic Bank from $194.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.14.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock traded up $4.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $157.41. 26,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,365,526. The firm has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $136.31 and a 52-week high of $222.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.32.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.71%.

About First Republic Bank (Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.