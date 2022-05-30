Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target to C$160.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BMO. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$169.00 to C$171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$143.30 to C$175.57 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Bank of Montreal from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Sunday, March 6th. Finally, Cormark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$34.00 price target on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$148.54.

Shares of BMO opened at C$136.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$140.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$142.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$88.53 billion and a PE ratio of 10.52. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of C$121.76 and a 52-week high of C$154.47.

Bank of Montreal ( TSE:BMO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported C$3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.30 by C$0.59. The business had revenue of C$7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.67 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 14.5699997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 36.82%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

