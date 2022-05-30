StockNews.com Lowers ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ECOM. TheStreet lowered ChannelAdvisor from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChannelAdvisor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $35.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.
NYSE ECOM opened at $13.88 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.88. ChannelAdvisor has a 1-year low of $11.89 and a 1-year high of $29.42.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECOM. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in ChannelAdvisor in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the first quarter worth $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 56.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ChannelAdvisor Company Profile (Get Rating)
ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales.
