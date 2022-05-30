Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 130 Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the third quarter worth $39,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MOH. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $301.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $311.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.23.

NYSE:MOH opened at $305.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $322.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.22. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $239.20 and a 1 year high of $350.19.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 2.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $61,588.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,657 shares in the company, valued at $5,129,356.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,991 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,261 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

