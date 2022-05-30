Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Buys 430 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 370.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PII. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 20,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Polaris by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 30,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 0.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

NYSE PII opened at $107.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.91. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.24 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PII. Raymond James dropped their target price on Polaris from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Polaris from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Polaris from $165.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Polaris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.69.

Polaris Company Profile (Get Rating)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.