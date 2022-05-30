Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $34,000 Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 119.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSA. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,581,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,963,549,000 after buying an additional 608,871 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,792,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,045,992,000 after acquiring an additional 430,899 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $148,522,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,223,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,187,000 after acquiring an additional 296,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 913,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,386,000 after purchasing an additional 268,563 shares during the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PSA opened at $335.77 on Monday. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $280.64 and a 52 week high of $421.76. The firm has a market cap of $58.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $368.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 54.79%. The business had revenue of $749.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. Public Storage’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 15.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 77.75%.

In other news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total value of $1,791,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PSA. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.79.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

