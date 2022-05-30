Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $48,000 Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $560,036,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,428,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,232,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $850,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,237 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,170,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $372,983,000 after purchasing an additional 944,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,660,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $430,600,000 after acquiring an additional 672,472 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $136.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $144.46. The company has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.46 and its 200 day moving average is $124.68.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James raised Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group raised Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.57.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

