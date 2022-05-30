Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $52,000 Stock Holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 645.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 156.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 450.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 428,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $19,383,734.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Connie K. Duckworth purchased 15,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.37 per share, for a total transaction of $583,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,535.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 49,200 shares of company stock worth $1,911,264 and have sold 928,086 shares worth $41,304,734. 49.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MP Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MP Materials from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MP Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

Shares of NYSE:MP opened at $40.13 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.75 and its 200 day moving average is $43.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 24.76 and a current ratio of 25.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 3.38. MP Materials Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $27.56 and a fifty-two week high of $60.19.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $166.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.40 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 46.66% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The company’s revenue was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

