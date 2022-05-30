Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,704,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $531.02 on Monday. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $442.53 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The stock has a market cap of $73.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $493.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $577.77.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.76%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $669.45.

In related news, Director Catherine P. Lego bought 1,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $460.35 per share, for a total transaction of $799,167.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,013,356.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research (Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.