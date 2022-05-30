STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for STORE Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.52. STORE Capital posted earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that STORE Capital will report full year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover STORE Capital.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $222.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.11 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 36.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded STORE Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on STORE Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 64,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STORE Capital stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.29. 96,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,685,346. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.53 and its 200 day moving average is $30.89. STORE Capital has a 52 week low of $25.62 and a 52 week high of $37.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.74%.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

