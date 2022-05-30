Strong (STRONG) Reaches One Day Volume of $739,665.00

Strong (STRONG) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 30th. Strong has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and $739,665.00 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Strong has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. One Strong coin can currently be purchased for approximately $11.13 or 0.00036284 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Strong

Strong’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Strong’s official website is strongblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Strong Coin Trading

