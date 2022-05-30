SugarBud Craft Growers (CVE:SUGR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.52

SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. (CVE:SUGR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.52, with a volume of 10710 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.49, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of C$2.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.50.
SugarBud Craft Growers Company Profile (CVE:SUGR)
Recommended Stories
- Sonos Stock Sounds Cheap Down Here
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for SugarBud Craft Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SugarBud Craft Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.