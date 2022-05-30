SugarBud Craft Growers (CVE:SUGR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.52

SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. (CVE:SUGR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.52, with a volume of 10710 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.49, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of C$2.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.50.

Get SugarBud Craft Growers alerts:

SugarBud Craft Growers Company Profile (CVE:SUGR)

SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. engages in the development, production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. It offers cannabis extract, edible, and topical products through distributors and retailers, as well as to registered medical patients through CannMart.com. The company was formerly known as Relentless Resources Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SugarBud Craft Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SugarBud Craft Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.