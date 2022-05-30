Suvretta Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,766,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 858,999 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chimerix were worth $17,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMRX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Chimerix by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 17,533 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Chimerix by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 7,368 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Chimerix by 210.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 20,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael T. Andriole bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $25,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 212,724 shares in the company, valued at $363,758.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 36,400 shares of company stock worth $65,234. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CMRX opened at $1.99 on Monday. Chimerix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $9.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 3.89.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.07. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 118.41% and a negative net margin of 17,994.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chimerix, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMRX. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Chimerix to $6.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen lowered their price objective on Chimerix to $10.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Chimerix from $24.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chimerix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.55.

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to enhance the lives of patients living with serious diseases. The company's approved product is TEMBEXA (brincidofovir), a lipid conjugate through inhibition of viral DNA synthesis that is developed as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

