Suvretta Capital Management LLC Has $10.93 Million Position in Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Rating) by 68.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,230,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 904,750 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC owned approximately 5.98% of Bolt Biotherapeutics worth $10,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BOLT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 206.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 129.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,862 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

Shares of BOLT stock opened at $1.80 on Monday. Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.39 and a 52-week high of $19.29. The company has a quick ratio of 10.16, a current ratio of 10.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.80.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immuno-oncology agents to target tumor cells for elimination by the immune system. The company is developing BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and BDC-3042, a Dectin-2 agonist antibody program developed to repolarize critical cells in the tumor microenvironment by targeting cell-surface receptors on macrophages.

