Suvretta Capital Management LLC Has $32.64 Million Holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC reduced its position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 77.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 685,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,297,877 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC owned about 0.49% of KBR worth $32,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in KBR by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in KBR by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 12,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in KBR by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of KBR by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of KBR by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

In other KBR news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 3,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $200,826.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Sopp purchased 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.74 per share, for a total transaction of $50,127.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,657,046.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on KBR. StockNews.com began coverage on KBR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on KBR from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on KBR in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut KBR from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on KBR from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Shares of KBR opened at $49.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.48 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.31. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.71 and a 52 week high of $56.94.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. KBR had a positive return on equity of 23.14% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently -64.00%.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

