Suvretta Capital Management LLC Has $6.90 Million Stock Holdings in Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,372,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 234,444 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC owned approximately 5.50% of Gemini Therapeutics worth $6,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Gemini Therapeutics by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 9,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Gemini Therapeutics by 176.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 39,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 25,189 shares in the last quarter. 74.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Gemini Therapeutics news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard bought 504,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $681,057.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,604,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,216,057.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on GMTX. SVB Leerink lowered Gemini Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Gemini Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Gemini Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Gemini Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.04.

GMTX opened at $1.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average of $1.96. Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95.

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.09. Analysts predict that Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Gemini Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein to treat dry AMD patients.

