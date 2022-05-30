Suvretta Capital Management LLC Invests $25.20 Million in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,467,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,195,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC owned 0.27% of Marqeta as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in Marqeta by 846.9% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 28,449,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,409,000 after purchasing an additional 25,444,638 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Marqeta by 2,162.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,771,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,093,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516,133 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Marqeta by 258.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,480,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Marqeta by 9.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,301,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,037,000 after acquiring an additional 284,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Marqeta during the fourth quarter valued at $41,644,000. 50.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Marqeta stock opened at $11.00 on Monday. Marqeta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $37.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion and a PE ratio of -20.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.06.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 36.80% and a negative return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $155.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.79 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Marqeta from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marqeta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Marqeta from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Marqeta from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Marqeta from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.68.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

