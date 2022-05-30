Suvretta Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 106,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:TRDA opened at $7.02 on Monday. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $36.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.84.
In other news, major shareholder Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 34,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $206,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,421,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,530,134. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 78,119 shares of company stock valued at $462,710.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Entrada Therapeutics from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.
Entrada Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)
Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead product candidate is ENTR-601-44, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1.
