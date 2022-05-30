Swing (SWING) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.00

Swing (SWING) traded 15.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. During the last week, Swing has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. Swing has a market cap of $176,575.41 and approximately $1.00 worth of Swing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swing coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0307 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitswift (BITS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $229,028.73 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Swing Profile

Swing (CRYPTO:SWING) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Swing’s total supply is 5,758,254 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “SwingCoin is a cryptocurrency that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. SwingCoin is a Pow/PoS hybrid with strategic block rewards. “

Swing Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swing using one of the exchanges listed above.

