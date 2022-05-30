Swop (SWOP) Hits Market Cap of $4.44 Million

Swop (SWOP) traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 30th. Swop has a market capitalization of $4.44 million and approximately $34,694.00 worth of Swop was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swop coin can currently be purchased for $1.96 or 0.00006378 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Swop has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Swop alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 87% lower against the dollar and now trades at $974.20 or 0.03173061 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003255 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $142.67 or 0.00464696 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00033605 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008484 BTC.

Swop Coin Profile

Swop’s total supply is 2,314,259 coins and its circulating supply is 2,266,554 coins. Swop’s official Twitter account is @Swopfi

Swop Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swop directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swop should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swop using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swop and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.