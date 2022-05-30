Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX) Short Interest Update

Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 221,100 shares, a decrease of 31.3% from the April 30th total of 321,800 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 53,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synaptogenix by 248.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 154,688 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptogenix in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptogenix in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptogenix in the 4th quarter valued at about $406,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptogenix in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPX stock traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $6.54. 562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,066. Synaptogenix has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $14.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.53.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Synaptogenix in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Synaptogenix, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company with product candidates in pre-clinical and clinical development. It focuses on developing a product platform based upon a drug candidate called Bryostatin-1 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company is also evaluating therapeutic applications of bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and Niemann-pick type C disease.

