TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,250,000 shares, a growth of 35.1% from the April 30th total of 9,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. CIBC raised shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.42.

Get TC Energy alerts:

NYSE:TRP traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.50. 128,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,880,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. TC Energy has a one year low of $44.77 and a one year high of $59.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.30.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). TC Energy had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. TC Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,475,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,185,453,000 after purchasing an additional 22,507,712 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,904,876 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,307,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,016 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,803,122 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,572,565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,520 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,256,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,876,349,000 after purchasing an additional 993,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,804,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,097,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,817 shares in the last quarter. 70.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TC Energy (Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.