TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the April 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in TCV Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $1,383,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of TCV Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of TCV Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $1,468,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of TCV Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $487,000. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of TCV Acquisition by 87.4% in the first quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 2,811,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,439,000 after buying an additional 1,311,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.69% of the company’s stock.

TCVA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,303. TCV Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $10.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average is $9.77.

TCV Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

