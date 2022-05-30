TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,660,000 shares, an increase of 54.2% from the April 30th total of 3,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Shares of NYSE TU traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.77. 103,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,768,497. The company has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.64. TELUS has a 12 month low of $21.48 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TELUS will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.263 dividend. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 104.04%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TU. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TELUS during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in TELUS by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 7,403 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in TELUS by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 76,276 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in TELUS by 705.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 272,994 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,136,000 after buying an additional 239,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TELUS by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,964 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 8,585 shares in the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; equipment sales from mobile technologies; data services revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; customer care and business services; healthcare solutions; and home and business security, agriculture, voice, and other telecommunications services.

